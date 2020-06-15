All apartments in Brooklyn
156 Hope Street

156 Hope St · (201) 845-7300
Location

156 Hope St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
bike storage
internet access
*Short Term Sublet Rental (w/ option to sign new lease starting Oct. 1)
*Rental Period: ~July 1st - September 30th (can extend)
*Flexible on move-in date, could be July 15th if needed, just no earlier than July 1st.

Great open space when you enter this luxury Williamsburg apt. Rent is significantly under what Im currently paying and will go quickly. Apt is on the 4th floor w/ a balcony, crazy nice rooftop with luxury lounge chairs/unbeatable NYC skyline, elevator, bike storage, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & great storage closets.

Electric: ~$70 / month
Gas: ~$70 / month
Cable/Wifi: Im currently paying $200 for Verizon (HBO/Showtime/High Speed Internet) and will allow tenant to use for $100 / month
***Rent is discounted and it will move fast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Hope Street have any available units?
156 Hope Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 Hope Street have?
Some of 156 Hope Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 Hope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Hope Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 Hope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 156 Hope Street offer parking?
No, 156 Hope Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Hope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 156 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 156 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Hope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Hope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
