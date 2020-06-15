156 Hope Street

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel elevator clubhouse bike storage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator bike storage internet access

*Short Term Sublet Rental (w/ option to sign new lease starting Oct. 1)

*Rental Period: ~July 1st - September 30th (can extend)

*Flexible on move-in date, could be July 15th if needed, just no earlier than July 1st.



Great open space when you enter this luxury Williamsburg apt. Rent is significantly under what Im currently paying and will go quickly. Apt is on the 4th floor w/ a balcony, crazy nice rooftop with luxury lounge chairs/unbeatable NYC skyline, elevator, bike storage, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & great storage closets.



Electric: ~$70 / month

Gas: ~$70 / month

Cable/Wifi: Im currently paying $200 for Verizon (HBO/Showtime/High Speed Internet) and will allow tenant to use for $100 / month

***Rent is discounted and it will move fast