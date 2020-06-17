All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

154 Congress Street

154 Congress Street · (718) 923-8020
Location

154 Congress Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$21,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
You can call this fully furnished 5 bedroom brownstone in Cobble Hill your Temporary Paradise because thats indeed what it will become.Available from June 1st 2020 for as short as 2 months or as long as one year FULLY FURNISHED, this home has all of the creature comforts that one would expect: gorgeous eat in kitchen, high ceilings; WBF; formal dining room; lovely formal living room; casual media room/living room; large sunny bedrooms; lovely landscaped garden. Plus 3.5 baths all spread thoughtfully over three floors framed by an exquisite authentic brownstone. Pet friendly indeed. Renter pays cleaning, utilities, broker fee. FULLY FURNISHED and requires additional insurance. Can include live in housekeeper/ chef for additional monthly cost See for yourself.. this is The ONE !!5 beds 3.5 baths, 3 floors, FDR plus garden at an incredible price of $21,000.00 pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Congress Street have any available units?
154 Congress Street has a unit available for $21,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 154 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Congress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Congress Street is pet friendly.
Does 154 Congress Street offer parking?
No, 154 Congress Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 154 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Congress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Congress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Congress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
