154 Congress Street

Amenities

pet friendly media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

You can call this fully furnished 5 bedroom brownstone in Cobble Hill your Temporary Paradise because thats indeed what it will become.Available from June 1st 2020 for as short as 2 months or as long as one year FULLY FURNISHED, this home has all of the creature comforts that one would expect: gorgeous eat in kitchen, high ceilings; WBF; formal dining room; lovely formal living room; casual media room/living room; large sunny bedrooms; lovely landscaped garden. Plus 3.5 baths all spread thoughtfully over three floors framed by an exquisite authentic brownstone. Pet friendly indeed. Renter pays cleaning, utilities, broker fee. FULLY FURNISHED and requires additional insurance. Can include live in housekeeper/ chef for additional monthly cost See for yourself.. this is The ONE !!5 beds 3.5 baths, 3 floors, FDR plus garden at an incredible price of $21,000.00 pet friendly!