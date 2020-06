Amenities

REDUCED BROKER'S FEE RARE DUPLEX 3 BEDS/ 2 BATHS with PRIVATE PATIO This great apt features: Private patio ( backyard ) 3 bedrooms ( queen and king size ) 2 full bathrooms 2 "livingrooms" ( one in each floor ) A spacious livingroom in the parlor level and another entertainment area in the lower level. Washer and dryer in the unit Pets allowed ( there is a dog fee ) LevelGroup122909