Brooklyn, NY
150 Union Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

150 Union Avenue

150 Union Ave · (718) 600-5333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Virtual Tour In The Link Below!Williamsburgs heaven! Come and take a look at one of its finest new developments, 150 Union Street. Located steps from the J, M and G trains this beautiful Aufgang Architects-designed building is a study in luxurious urban living. The units are spacious and well lit, offering residents everything youd expect from a contemporary construction; large windows, open layouts, stainless steel appliances, to name a few. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE. THE UNIT IS OFFERING THE LAST 1.5 MONTHS FREE!!! Gross Rent: $5,250 Net Rent: $4681.25.The common areas and in particular the roof deck are designed to not just make life easier, but make life better. The building boasts a fully-equipped fitness center, a resident lounge with an opportunity to work on your pool game and garage parking for those unlucky enough to have a car in the city, but lucky enough to have somewhere to put. We look forward to seeing you.Virtual tour here: https://vimeo.com/401515303Building Info.Contact Info.Notes (44)Open ActivitiesDocumentsMatching ClientsAds Info choice1342

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Union Avenue have any available units?
150 Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 150 Union Avenue have?
Some of 150 Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 150 Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 150 Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 150 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Union Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 150 Union Avenue has a pool.
Does 150 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
