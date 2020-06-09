150 Union Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage

Virtual Tour In The Link Below!Williamsburgs heaven! Come and take a look at one of its finest new developments, 150 Union Street. Located steps from the J, M and G trains this beautiful Aufgang Architects-designed building is a study in luxurious urban living. The units are spacious and well lit, offering residents everything youd expect from a contemporary construction; large windows, open layouts, stainless steel appliances, to name a few. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE. THE UNIT IS OFFERING THE LAST 1.5 MONTHS FREE!!! Gross Rent: $5,250 Net Rent: $4681.25.The common areas and in particular the roof deck are designed to not just make life easier, but make life better. The building boasts a fully-equipped fitness center, a resident lounge with an opportunity to work on your pool game and garage parking for those unlucky enough to have a car in the city, but lucky enough to have somewhere to put. We look forward to seeing you.Virtual tour here: https://vimeo.com/401515303