15 Crown St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator bike storage

One Month Free ($2723 net, $2950 gross)



Welcome to 15 Crown Street



15 Crown Street is a distinct collection of spacious, one-of-a-kind luxury rentals in Brooklyn. Originally constructed in 1927, the apartments in this Victorian building have been meticulously restored and beautifully renovated. Boasting high ceilings with the original crown molding, marble bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, these sun-drenched homes offer everything on your wish list. Located on a tree-lined block, you'll quickly discover why living in this building is a truly unique experience.



Apartment Features Include:

High Ceilings

Oversized Windows

Hardwood Floors

Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher

Laundry in Unit

Marble Bathrooms

Heat and Hot Water included

Live-in Super

Virtual Doorman

Package Room

Bike Storage

Verizon FiOS

Elevator

Steps from Botanical Garden / Prospect Park

Quick train access (2,3,4,5,B,Q)

Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Glady's, Lincoln Station, Cent'anni, and many more!



* Advertising net effective rent ($2723 net, $2950 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 13-month term



*Virtual tour available upon request