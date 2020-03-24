All apartments in Brooklyn
15 Crown St
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:12 PM

15 Crown St

15 Crown Street · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5J · Avail. now

$2,723

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
One Month Free ($2723 net, $2950 gross)

Welcome to 15 Crown Street

15 Crown Street is a distinct collection of spacious, one-of-a-kind luxury rentals in Brooklyn. Originally constructed in 1927, the apartments in this Victorian building have been meticulously restored and beautifully renovated. Boasting high ceilings with the original crown molding, marble bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, these sun-drenched homes offer everything on your wish list. Located on a tree-lined block, you'll quickly discover why living in this building is a truly unique experience.

Apartment Features Include:
High Ceilings
Oversized Windows
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
Laundry in Unit
Marble Bathrooms
Heat and Hot Water included
Live-in Super
Virtual Doorman
Package Room
Bike Storage
Verizon FiOS
Elevator
Steps from Botanical Garden / Prospect Park
Quick train access (2,3,4,5,B,Q)
Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Glady's, Lincoln Station, Cent'anni, and many more!

* Advertising net effective rent ($2723 net, $2950 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 13-month term

*Virtual tour available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Crown St have any available units?
15 Crown St has a unit available for $2,723 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Crown St have?
Some of 15 Crown St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Crown St currently offering any rent specials?
15 Crown St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Crown St pet-friendly?
No, 15 Crown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 15 Crown St offer parking?
No, 15 Crown St does not offer parking.
Does 15 Crown St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Crown St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Crown St have a pool?
No, 15 Crown St does not have a pool.
Does 15 Crown St have accessible units?
No, 15 Crown St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Crown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Crown St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Crown St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Crown St does not have units with air conditioning.
