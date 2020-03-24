15 Crown St

Amenities
One Month Free ($2723 net, $2950 gross)
Welcome to 15 Crown Street
15 Crown Street is a distinct collection of spacious, one-of-a-kind luxury rentals in Brooklyn. Originally constructed in 1927, the apartments in this Victorian building have been meticulously restored and beautifully renovated. Boasting high ceilings with the original crown molding, marble bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, these sun-drenched homes offer everything on your wish list. Located on a tree-lined block, you'll quickly discover why living in this building is a truly unique experience.
Apartment Features Include:
High Ceilings
Oversized Windows
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
Laundry in Unit
Marble Bathrooms
Heat and Hot Water included
Live-in Super
Virtual Doorman
Package Room
Bike Storage
Verizon FiOS
Elevator
Steps from Botanical Garden / Prospect Park
Quick train access (2,3,4,5,B,Q)
Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Glady's, Lincoln Station, Cent'anni, and many more!
* Advertising net effective rent ($2723 net, $2950 gross). The landlord is offering 1 month free during a 13-month term
*Virtual tour available upon request