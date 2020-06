Amenities

Gorgeous and Spacious 4 Bedroom Apt with laundry - Property Id: 289417



This is a GORGEOUS and SPACIOUS 4 bedroom apartment.

Huge super spacious perfect for shares

Gut renovation from A-Z

Pet Lovers Welcome

Apartment Has Every Amenity Imaginable

Central Air Conditioning & Heating

Recessed Lighting And Modern Light Fixures

Washer/Dryer

Access To Outdoor Space

Modern top of the line kitchen including brand new appliances and granite counter tops.

Marble Bathrooms With Modern Fixtures

Newly Polished Wood Floors Through Out

Close to Restaurants and Shops

Secure Keypad Building Entry

1 Block To Sutter Ave-Rutland Road

40 Mins To Manhattan

