Brooklyn, NY
147 Pacific Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

147 Pacific Street

147 Pacific Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Location

147 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautiful, renovated, and light-filled corner one-bedroom home with spectacular unobstructed views in prime Cobble Hill. From the living room's large windows you can see clearly for miles over landmarked Brooklyn townhouses to the Verrazano Bridge. The large bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bed, desk and reading chair, and has southern and western exposures that frame beautiful sunsets. The updated kitchen has a classic tin ceiling, new counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. Renovated marble bathroom features a large stall shower with a tempered glass door and Kohler fixtures. Excellent closet and storage space, hardwood floors and high ceilings are throughout. The prewar corner building is spectacularly located on a tree-lined neighborhood block in the Cobble Hill Historic District. The building is a block to all the wonderful Atlantic Avenue and Court Street shops and restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Sahadi's, and Dellapietras, easily accessible to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and an abundance of transportation options including the A,C,F,G,R,2,3,4,&5 trains. No pets. Owner/Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Pacific Street have any available units?
147 Pacific Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Pacific Street have?
Some of 147 Pacific Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 147 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 147 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 147 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
