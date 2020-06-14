147 Pacific Street

Amenities

A beautiful, renovated, and light-filled corner one-bedroom home with spectacular unobstructed views in prime Cobble Hill. From the living room's large windows you can see clearly for miles over landmarked Brooklyn townhouses to the Verrazano Bridge. The large bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bed, desk and reading chair, and has southern and western exposures that frame beautiful sunsets. The updated kitchen has a classic tin ceiling, new counter tops, dishwasher and microwave. Renovated marble bathroom features a large stall shower with a tempered glass door and Kohler fixtures. Excellent closet and storage space, hardwood floors and high ceilings are throughout. The prewar corner building is spectacularly located on a tree-lined neighborhood block in the Cobble Hill Historic District. The building is a block to all the wonderful Atlantic Avenue and Court Street shops and restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Sahadi's, and Dellapietras, easily accessible to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and an abundance of transportation options including the A,C,F,G,R,2,3,4,&5 trains. No pets. Owner/Broker