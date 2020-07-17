147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

Amenities

Located in one of the most beautiful tree lined block in Brooklyn Height Right of the River. This Historic Brick Townhouse just steps from Brooklyn Heights Promenade and The Brooklyn Bridge Park.This 3rd floor unit offers; 10 ft high ceiling, large living-room, decorative fireplace, alcove kitchen and nice & clean bathroom. Good size bedroom.Living Room 17 x 14.Bedroom 8' x 13'East exposure. 3 big windows.The apartment will get freshly paint and clean up prior to the move in.* Sorry no pets allowed or musical instruments!*Located in prime Brooklyn Heights in a quiet block off the promenade, right Off Clark Street, in a small historic townhouse (1850's). Close to the Subway ( 2,3,4,5,A,C,R), Convenient access to Manhattan five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.Available Mid July 2020 Sorry no pets!!Apartment Features:* Sunny 3rd floor apt* Separate kitchen with full size fridge, stove* Most beautiful brownstone block in Bk Heights (Columbia heights)* Queen size bedroom.* Sanded & Polished Hardwood Floor.* Laundromat within few blocks* Heat & Hot water are included.* Sorry no pets allowed!* Prime Location right next to the Brooklyn Heights Promenade next to the subway (2,3,4,5,R,F,A,C).Please call anytime for a viewing or more info Leo Many apts listing in Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill & Park Slope.