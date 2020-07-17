All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

147 Columbia Heights · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

147 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in one of the most beautiful tree lined block in Brooklyn Height Right of the River. This Historic Brick Townhouse just steps from Brooklyn Heights Promenade and The Brooklyn Bridge Park.This 3rd floor unit offers; 10 ft high ceiling, large living-room, decorative fireplace, alcove kitchen and nice & clean bathroom. Good size bedroom.Living Room 17 x 14.Bedroom 8' x 13'East exposure. 3 big windows.The apartment will get freshly paint and clean up prior to the move in.* Sorry no pets allowed or musical instruments!*Located in prime Brooklyn Heights in a quiet block off the promenade, right Off Clark Street, in a small historic townhouse (1850's). Close to the Subway ( 2,3,4,5,A,C,R), Convenient access to Manhattan five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.Available Mid July 2020 Sorry no pets!!Apartment Features:* Sunny 3rd floor apt* Separate kitchen with full size fridge, stove* Most beautiful brownstone block in Bk Heights (Columbia heights)* Queen size bedroom.* Sanded & Polished Hardwood Floor.* Laundromat within few blocks* Heat & Hot water are included.* Sorry no pets allowed!* Prime Location right next to the Brooklyn Heights Promenade next to the subway (2,3,4,5,R,F,A,C).Please call anytime for a viewing or more info Leo Many apts listing in Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill & Park Slope.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have any available units?
147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have?
Some of 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS offer parking?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS does not offer parking.
Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 147 COLUMBIA HEIGHTS?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity