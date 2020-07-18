1469 Sterling pl, #2

Amenities

This 3 Bdrm Luxury Crown heights apartment is in excellent condition! Beautiful Oak hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances; including dishwasher, and gorgeous kitchen cabinets. There's a full & half bathroom and a laundry area with your own washer and dryer. The living room is very bright and airy with bay windows. The masters bedroom is HUGE with a large closet and access to a LARGE Private Terrace overlooking the back yard. A gorgeous skylight is also featured in one of the bedrooms. Located just 3 short blocks from the # 3 & 4 train lines you are just minutes away from Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden/Prospect Park, 10 minutes train ride to Barclays Center and about 20 minute to Manhattan. There are also lots of shopping close by on Utica ave. Pets OK case by case. Call or text to schedule an appointment. This apartment is immaculate and wont last! Listing brokered by LEVEL GROUP INC, contact Shelly Rodgers at 347-693-9202 or srodgers@levelgroup.com