Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1469 Sterling pl, #2

1469 Sterling Place · (212) 994-9965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1469 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bdrm Luxury Crown heights apartment is in excellent condition! Beautiful Oak hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances; including dishwasher, and gorgeous kitchen cabinets. There's a full & half bathroom and a laundry area with your own washer and dryer. The living room is very bright and airy with bay windows. The masters bedroom is HUGE with a large closet and access to a LARGE Private Terrace overlooking the back yard. A gorgeous skylight is also featured in one of the bedrooms. Located just 3 short blocks from the # 3 & 4 train lines you are just minutes away from Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden/Prospect Park, 10 minutes train ride to Barclays Center and about 20 minute to Manhattan. There are also lots of shopping close by on Utica ave. Pets OK case by case. Call or text to schedule an appointment. This apartment is immaculate and wont last! Listing brokered by LEVEL GROUP INC, contact Shelly Rodgers at 347-693-9202 or srodgers@levelgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have any available units?
1469 Sterling pl, #2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have?
Some of 1469 Sterling pl, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Sterling pl, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Sterling pl, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Sterling pl, #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 offer parking?
No, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have a pool?
No, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have accessible units?
No, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Sterling pl, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1469 Sterling pl, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
