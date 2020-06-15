146 E 19th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE 2 BED FULL AMENITIES IN THE HEART OF BROOKLYN - Property Id: 299304



Fully Renovated Two Bedroom / One Bath with washer and dryer in unit!!!



Spacious open floor plan with top of the line finishes - Stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, white shaker cabinets and LG washer and dryer in unit. Unit is very quite



Great central location - B,Q,2,5 trains



Inquire today to schedule a private view

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299304

Property Id 299304



(RLNE5850792)