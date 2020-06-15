All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

146 E 19th St

146 East 19th Street · (929) 278-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 2 BED FULL AMENITIES IN THE HEART OF BROOKLYN - Property Id: 299304

Fully Renovated Two Bedroom / One Bath with washer and dryer in unit!!!

Spacious open floor plan with top of the line finishes - Stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops, white shaker cabinets and LG washer and dryer in unit. Unit is very quite

Great central location - B,Q,2,5 trains

Inquire today to schedule a private view
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299304
Property Id 299304

(RLNE5850792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 E 19th St have any available units?
146 E 19th St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 E 19th St have?
Some of 146 E 19th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 E 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
146 E 19th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 E 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 E 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 146 E 19th St offer parking?
No, 146 E 19th St does not offer parking.
Does 146 E 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 E 19th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 E 19th St have a pool?
No, 146 E 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 146 E 19th St have accessible units?
No, 146 E 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 146 E 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 E 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 E 19th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 E 19th St does not have units with air conditioning.
