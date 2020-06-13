All apartments in Brooklyn
Location

142 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,503

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bike storage
Measuring 941 sqft this sunny, south-facing, duplex residence featuring a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stone countertops, high ceilings, and a 87 sqft private terrace. This spacious studio layout features a private lower courtyard and an abundance of closet space throughout the apartment. This generous duplex layout allows for comfortable living space as well as ample space to entertain guests.

Additional amenities include: Live-in super, package room, gym, landscaped roof-deck, gorgeous landscaped garden with outdoor fireplace and free indoor and outdoor bike storage.

About the Building:

142 North 6th Street, Brooklyn's most sought-after rental residence is in the heart of Williamsburg's Northside. Featuring two separate intimate buildings rising up on either side of a vast landscaped garden escape, 142 North 6th blends metropolitan sophistication with lush greenery for a style all its own. The apartments at 142 North 6th are a collection of over-sized and flexible layouts, soaring ceilings and fashion-forward finishes that put a fresh spin on city living. 142 North 6th's garden courtyard, the highlight of the development, offers a beautifully landscaped garden. It's perfectly furnished with seating and lounge areas for sunning during the day and an outdoor fireplace for unwinding with neighbors and friends at night. When you're in the mood for a more urban scene, you can retreat to the landscaped common roof deck offering NYC and Williamsburg skyline views. A private gym offers all the equipment so you can stay beach body fit Storage units are also available for lease. The L Train at Bedford and North 7th is only around the corner and the water taxi stop to Manhattan is a short stroll down to the Williamsburg waterfront.

Net effective rent advertised with 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent $3795/mo,ONE MONTH FREE & NO FEE It's French for 'garden' and English for 'exceptional lifestyle.'

Introducing Jardin. Brooklyn's most exciting new rental residence sprouting up in the heart of Williamsburg's Northside. Featuring two separate intimate buildings rising up on either side of a vast landscaped garden escape, Jardin blends metropolitan sophistication with lush greenery for a certain je ne sais quoi all its own.

Say au revoir to tight spaces and oui to style. The apartments at Jardin are a bouquet of over-sized and flexible layouts, soaring ceilings and fashion-forward finishes that put a fresh spin on city living. All units feature beautiful wood flooring and large walk in closets to keep your settings sleek. Additionally, select units come either with private balconies or roof terraces.

The interiors at Jardin are trs chic with a gentle palette and sparkling finishes. Kitchens feature vast custom-made CaesarStone countertops encouraging your inner chef to pursue haute cuisine, while glossy off-white acrylic cabinetry houses all of your secret ingredients. A full suite of stainless steel appliances adds a little panache the setting. Bathrooms pair soothing beige tiles with dark wood vanities to create a tranquil atmosphere.

Magnifique describes the Garden Courtyard at Jardin. The highlight of the development, this beautifully landscaped garden offers perfectly furnished seating and lounge areas for sunning during the day and an outdoor fireplace for unwinding with neighbors and friends at night. When you're in the mood for a more urban scene, you can retreat to the landscaped common roof deck offering NYC and Williamsburg Bridge skyline views. A private gym offers all the equipment so you can stay French Riviera fit. Attended parking spaces and storage units are available for lease.

Jardin is located at the pulse of Williamsburg's avant-garde scene. The trend-setting design boutiques of North Sixth are just steps away, complimented by the 'it' nightlife and bistros that are the talk of the town. A half block away is Bedford Avenue where you'll find the bespoke fashion, cuisine and dcor shops that first put Williamsburg on the world-style radar. The L Train at Bedford and North 7th is only around the corner and the water taxi stop to Manhattan is a short stroll down to the Williamsburg waterfront.

For more information, please call us at 866.969.7376 or email jardin@aptsandlofts.com.
You can also visit us online at jardincondos.com.
*Net rent advertized

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 North 6th Street have any available units?
142 North 6th Street has a unit available for $3,503 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 North 6th Street have?
Some of 142 North 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 North 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 142 North 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 142 North 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 142 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 142 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 North 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 North 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 North 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
