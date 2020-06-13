Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking bike storage

Measuring 941 sqft this sunny, south-facing, duplex residence featuring a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, stone countertops, high ceilings, and a 87 sqft private terrace. This spacious studio layout features a private lower courtyard and an abundance of closet space throughout the apartment. This generous duplex layout allows for comfortable living space as well as ample space to entertain guests.



Additional amenities include: Live-in super, package room, gym, landscaped roof-deck, gorgeous landscaped garden with outdoor fireplace and free indoor and outdoor bike storage.



About the Building:



142 North 6th Street, Brooklyn's most sought-after rental residence is in the heart of Williamsburg's Northside. Featuring two separate intimate buildings rising up on either side of a vast landscaped garden escape, 142 North 6th blends metropolitan sophistication with lush greenery for a style all its own. The apartments at 142 North 6th are a collection of over-sized and flexible layouts, soaring ceilings and fashion-forward finishes that put a fresh spin on city living. 142 North 6th's garden courtyard, the highlight of the development, offers a beautifully landscaped garden. It's perfectly furnished with seating and lounge areas for sunning during the day and an outdoor fireplace for unwinding with neighbors and friends at night. When you're in the mood for a more urban scene, you can retreat to the landscaped common roof deck offering NYC and Williamsburg skyline views. A private gym offers all the equipment so you can stay beach body fit Storage units are also available for lease. The L Train at Bedford and North 7th is only around the corner and the water taxi stop to Manhattan is a short stroll down to the Williamsburg waterfront.



