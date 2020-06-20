All apartments in Brooklyn
142 Hoyt Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

142 Hoyt Street

142 Hoyt Street · (718) 923-8066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 Hoyt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nestled on the top floor of a landmarked 1848 Greek Revival Row house in the heart of Boerum Hill, this quaint and charming one bedroom apartment is a rare find.Enter to clean lines and a vintage kitchen which opens to a light-filled living space with wide-plank original hardwood floors. Continue back to the bedroom with ensuite bath in the quiet back of the house. Located on gorgeous Hoyt Street between Dean and Bergen Streets, you'll love the neighborhood. Boerum Hill feels both residential and tucked away yet at the center of it all. A few blocks in any direction brings you to multiple neighborhoods - Downtown Brooklyn, Fort Greene, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, and Park Slope. With this comes access to an incredible array of shops, supermarkets, dining, and every neighborhood amenity you can imagine. Subway access couldn't be better with the A,C,F,G,2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N, and the LIRR close by. Most of the furniture in photos offered for sale. Storage available. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Hoyt Street have any available units?
142 Hoyt Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 142 Hoyt Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Hoyt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Hoyt Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 Hoyt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 142 Hoyt Street offer parking?
No, 142 Hoyt Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 Hoyt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Hoyt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Hoyt Street have a pool?
No, 142 Hoyt Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Hoyt Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Hoyt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Hoyt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Hoyt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Hoyt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Hoyt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
