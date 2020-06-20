142 Hoyt Street

Amenities

Nestled on the top floor of a landmarked 1848 Greek Revival Row house in the heart of Boerum Hill, this quaint and charming one bedroom apartment is a rare find.Enter to clean lines and a vintage kitchen which opens to a light-filled living space with wide-plank original hardwood floors. Continue back to the bedroom with ensuite bath in the quiet back of the house. Located on gorgeous Hoyt Street between Dean and Bergen Streets, you'll love the neighborhood. Boerum Hill feels both residential and tucked away yet at the center of it all. A few blocks in any direction brings you to multiple neighborhoods - Downtown Brooklyn, Fort Greene, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill, and Park Slope. With this comes access to an incredible array of shops, supermarkets, dining, and every neighborhood amenity you can imagine. Subway access couldn't be better with the A,C,F,G,2,3,4,5,B,D,Q,N, and the LIRR close by. Most of the furniture in photos offered for sale. Storage available. No pets.