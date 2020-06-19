All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 142 Court Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
142 Court Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

142 Court Street

142 Court Street · (718) 878-1869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

142 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEST THREE BEDROOM IN COBBLE HILLThis is a GREAT 1100 square foot sprawling true three bedroom apt located in the very best spot of Cobble Hill. It's been totally renovated with a full contemporary kitchen and bathroom, WASHER/DRYER, dishwasher and hardwood floors. This beautiful corner unit gets an amazing amount of full day light Located in the epicenter of this great neighborhood, you'll be near all transportation, shopping and great bars and restaurants. Truly, a must see. Video available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Court Street have any available units?
142 Court Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 Court Street have?
Some of 142 Court Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 Court Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Court Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 Court Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 142 Court Street offer parking?
No, 142 Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Court Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Court Street have a pool?
No, 142 Court Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 Court Street have accessible units?
No, 142 Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Court Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Court Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Court Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Court Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 142 Court Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity