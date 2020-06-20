1418 Cortelyou Road

Amenities

Live on Fab Cortelyou Rd !! Renovated One bedroom with W/D in unitWalk up 3rd FloorThis fabulous one bedroom apartment is right where you want to be....beautifully renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless applicances including a dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. The kitchen has an American bar, bright living room, alcove bedroom and updated bath. hardwood floors and washer/dryer in the unit. Heat and hot water are included.Located on Cortelyou Road, across street from the Food Coop and steps to trendy shops, bars and restaurants. Q train is just steps away. dwnyc1637