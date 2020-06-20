All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1418 Cortelyou Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1418 Cortelyou Road
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

1418 Cortelyou Road

1418 Cortelyou Road · (347) 351-0577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1418 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live on Fab Cortelyou Rd !! Renovated One bedroom with W/D in unitWalk up 3rd FloorThis fabulous one bedroom apartment is right where you want to be....beautifully renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless applicances including a dishwasher and Washer/Dryer. The kitchen has an American bar, bright living room, alcove bedroom and updated bath. hardwood floors and washer/dryer in the unit. Heat and hot water are included.Located on Cortelyou Road, across street from the Food Coop and steps to trendy shops, bars and restaurants. Q train is just steps away. dwnyc1637

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Cortelyou Road have any available units?
1418 Cortelyou Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1418 Cortelyou Road have?
Some of 1418 Cortelyou Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Cortelyou Road currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Cortelyou Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Cortelyou Road pet-friendly?
No, 1418 Cortelyou Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1418 Cortelyou Road offer parking?
No, 1418 Cortelyou Road does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Cortelyou Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1418 Cortelyou Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Cortelyou Road have a pool?
No, 1418 Cortelyou Road does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Cortelyou Road have accessible units?
No, 1418 Cortelyou Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Cortelyou Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1418 Cortelyou Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1418 Cortelyou Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1418 Cortelyou Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1418 Cortelyou Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity