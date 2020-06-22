1412 Ditmas Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely 7 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Victorian house for RENT in Ditmas Park! Rent furnished for $6500!

The entryway features a generous foyer with marble floors, stained glass windows and tiger oak original woodwork. Renovated eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautiful living room and formal dining room with pocket doors and historical wooden details, and a convenient half bath. The dining room opens to a deck overlooking a beautifully landscaped garden with herbs, vegetables and flowers.

The second floor has 4 bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom with an oversized tub and marble tile. The third floor has 3 bedrooms and a newly renovated full bathroom.

The basement is full height with washer and dryer. The driveway is big enough for three cars.