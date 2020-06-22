All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1412 Ditmas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1412 Ditmas Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

1412 Ditmas Avenue

1412 Ditmas Avenue · (917) 701-7340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1412 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 7 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Victorian house for RENT in Ditmas Park! Rent furnished for $6500!
The entryway features a generous foyer with marble floors, stained glass windows and tiger oak original woodwork. Renovated eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a beautiful living room and formal dining room with pocket doors and historical wooden details, and a convenient half bath. The dining room opens to a deck overlooking a beautifully landscaped garden with herbs, vegetables and flowers.
The second floor has 4 bedrooms and a recently renovated bathroom with an oversized tub and marble tile. The third floor has 3 bedrooms and a newly renovated full bathroom.
The basement is full height with washer and dryer. The driveway is big enough for three cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have any available units?
1412 Ditmas Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have?
Some of 1412 Ditmas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Ditmas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Ditmas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Ditmas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Ditmas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1412 Ditmas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Ditmas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1412 Ditmas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1412 Ditmas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Ditmas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Ditmas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Ditmas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1412 Ditmas Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity