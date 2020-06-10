All apartments in Brooklyn
14 Belvidere St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

14 Belvidere St

14 Belvidere Street · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Belvidere Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Bright 3-Bed / 1.5 in PRIME Bushwick! Just 20 mins away from the city! This spacious unit features a huge living room, custom lighting fixtures, light blue cabinets, top-of-line stainless steel appliances, three separate bedrooms that can accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, closet space, and large windows with ample sunlight! Hardwood flooring throughout the unit, and high ceilings! Virtual doorman, bluetooth speakers, and central A/C! The building features laundry in the basement! Call today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14388

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Belvidere St have any available units?
14 Belvidere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 14 Belvidere St have?
Some of 14 Belvidere St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Belvidere St currently offering any rent specials?
14 Belvidere St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Belvidere St pet-friendly?
No, 14 Belvidere St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 14 Belvidere St offer parking?
No, 14 Belvidere St does not offer parking.
Does 14 Belvidere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Belvidere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Belvidere St have a pool?
No, 14 Belvidere St does not have a pool.
Does 14 Belvidere St have accessible units?
No, 14 Belvidere St does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Belvidere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Belvidere St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Belvidere St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Belvidere St has units with air conditioning.
