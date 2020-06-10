14 Belvidere St

Amenities

Bright 3-Bed / 1.5 in PRIME Bushwick! Just 20 mins away from the city! This spacious unit features a huge living room, custom lighting fixtures, light blue cabinets, top-of-line stainless steel appliances, three separate bedrooms that can accommodate queen size beds with extra furnishings, closet space, and large windows with ample sunlight! Hardwood flooring throughout the unit, and high ceilings! Virtual doorman, bluetooth speakers, and central A/C! The building features laundry in the basement! Call today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14388