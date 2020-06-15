Amenities

NO DOGS PLEASE. Move in Early-mid July

Beautiful and One of the largest 1 beds now available. Located on the second floor of this elevator building located on a quiet block of Emerson Place between Myrtle and Willoughby.

Enjoy a peaceful Sunny apartment, in the still quiet part of Clinton Hill. A block from Pratt and the G train. Enjoy the lovely Clinton hill Neighborhood while it continues to flourish and develop.

Bike storage available for no additional cost, Parking lot reserved spot with remote control for $190/Mont, Live in Super, Laundry Room.



This 1 bed has high ceilings OVER 10Ft, with beautiful exposed timber exposed beams, plentiful closets through- out. An open renovated kitchen with counter and room for stools.

This Gem of an apartment is not to be missed out on. Original Repaired Wood Floors through out, Stainless Steel appliances, New bathroom fixtures and vanities.



You will not believe the Value you can still find in Bklyn at 139 Emerson Place. The process to move-in is also fast and easy. Get approved in 24 hours!

So sorry no dogs in this building!



Signing 1 or 2 year leases!



