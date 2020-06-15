All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

139 Emerson Place

139 Emerson Place · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Emerson Place, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
NO DOGS PLEASE. Move in Early-mid July
Beautiful and One of the largest 1 beds now available. Located on the second floor of this elevator building located on a quiet block of Emerson Place between Myrtle and Willoughby.
Enjoy a peaceful Sunny apartment, in the still quiet part of Clinton Hill. A block from Pratt and the G train. Enjoy the lovely Clinton hill Neighborhood while it continues to flourish and develop.
Bike storage available for no additional cost, Parking lot reserved spot with remote control for $190/Mont, Live in Super, Laundry Room.

This 1 bed has high ceilings OVER 10Ft, with beautiful exposed timber exposed beams, plentiful closets through- out. An open renovated kitchen with counter and room for stools.
This Gem of an apartment is not to be missed out on. Original Repaired Wood Floors through out, Stainless Steel appliances, New bathroom fixtures and vanities.

You will not believe the Value you can still find in Bklyn at 139 Emerson Place. The process to move-in is also fast and easy. Get approved in 24 hours!
So sorry no dogs in this building!

Signing 1 or 2 year leases!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Emerson Place have any available units?
139 Emerson Place has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Emerson Place have?
Some of 139 Emerson Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Emerson Place currently offering any rent specials?
139 Emerson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Emerson Place pet-friendly?
No, 139 Emerson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 Emerson Place offer parking?
Yes, 139 Emerson Place does offer parking.
Does 139 Emerson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Emerson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Emerson Place have a pool?
No, 139 Emerson Place does not have a pool.
Does 139 Emerson Place have accessible units?
No, 139 Emerson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Emerson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Emerson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Emerson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Emerson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
