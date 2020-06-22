137 Albany Ave

Amenities

Large 4 bedroom apartment in modern renovated lime-stone building with rooftop access and in building laundry! Located in Historic Crown Heights! Short walk to amazing places on Franklin Ave, Eastern Parkway, the A C train and 2/3/4/5 trains are near by! Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum and tons of retail, Shopping and dining!Modern and fully redone Limestone building with Laundry Room in the building and rooftop access.Large bedrooms with great windows and closetsApartment comes with Central Air and Heat, Video Intercom system, Hardwood floorsModern kitchen with stainless steal kitchen appliances,Great sunlight over the entire apartment, NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedIn Building laundry Room Central Air and HeatRoof Deck rennit4106