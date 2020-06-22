All apartments in Brooklyn
137 Albany Ave

137 Albany Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Albany Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 4 bedroom apartment in modern renovated lime-stone building with rooftop access and in building laundry! Located in Historic Crown Heights! Short walk to amazing places on Franklin Ave, Eastern Parkway, the A C train and 2/3/4/5 trains are near by! Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum and tons of retail, Shopping and dining!Modern and fully redone Limestone building with Laundry Room in the building and rooftop access.Large bedrooms with great windows and closetsApartment comes with Central Air and Heat, Video Intercom system, Hardwood floorsModern kitchen with stainless steal kitchen appliances,Great sunlight over the entire apartment, NO BROKERS FEE Showing by appointment Guarantors AcceptedPets AllowedIn Building laundry Room Central Air and HeatRoof Deck rennit4106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Albany Ave have any available units?
137 Albany Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 137 Albany Ave have?
Some of 137 Albany Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Albany Ave currently offering any rent specials?
137 Albany Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Albany Ave pet-friendly?
No, 137 Albany Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 137 Albany Ave offer parking?
No, 137 Albany Ave does not offer parking.
Does 137 Albany Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Albany Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Albany Ave have a pool?
No, 137 Albany Ave does not have a pool.
Does 137 Albany Ave have accessible units?
No, 137 Albany Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Albany Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Albany Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Albany Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Albany Ave has units with air conditioning.
