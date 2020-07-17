1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3

Amenities
Brand new construction, 8-family residential building. Gorgeous kitchen. Lovely bathroom.
Beautiful hardwood floors. Clean wooden decor throughout. New appliances,
Cheap utilities. Stunning decked roof with City views. Beautiful backyard - Garden to BBQ. Storage, bike room, and laundry in the basement. 2nd floor.
Stylish French doors
5 Blocks to Dekalb L train. 15mins to Manhattan.
1 Blocks to Central M train. 15mins to Manhattan.
Cab to Manhattan $15.
Great Bars and Restaurants all around. Supermarket on the corner of the block.