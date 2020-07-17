All apartments in Brooklyn
1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3
1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3

1369 DeKalb Ave · (201) 383-4766
1369 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
bike storage
Brand new construction, 8-family residential building. Gorgeous kitchen. Lovely bathroom.
Beautiful hardwood floors. Clean wooden decor throughout. New appliances,
Cheap utilities. Stunning decked roof with City views. Beautiful backyard - Garden to BBQ. Storage, bike room, and laundry in the basement. 2nd floor.

Stylish French doors

5 Blocks to Dekalb L train. 15mins to Manhattan.
1 Blocks to Central M train. 15mins to Manhattan.
Cab to Manhattan $15.
Great Bars and Restaurants all around. Supermarket on the corner of the block.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have any available units?
1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1369 Dekalb Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
