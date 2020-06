Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

This charming studio apartment now available in super hot Stuyvesant Heights.

This newly renovated unit boasts a full complement of stainless appliances, Hardwood Floor, High Ceiling, washer & dryer in unit, and Natural light pours into the apartment, also features central A/C throughout with new electric, plumbing and sprinkler systems.

Wonderfully located just 3 short blocks to the M trains or you can catch bus right on the corner of the block.