Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:44 AM

136 Terrace Place

136 Terrace Place · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 Terrace Place, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
We have a great 3 BD apartment with split level in prime Windsor Terrace, just a short walk to Prospect Park Lake, available to rent June 15th,

The kitchen has oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops. There is laundry in the unit.

The bedrooms are large, have great closet space and are full of natural light. Master suite includes walk-in closet,

There are hardwood floors, great storage space and A/C in ever room. This unit has large windows with southern exposures and a balcony!

Both bathrooms have white ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.

This unit includes access to bike storage.

All of this steps to F/G at Fort Hamilton Parkway, F/G at Prospect Park-15 St. F/G at Church Av. F/G at 7th Av. B/Q at Church Av.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Terrace Place have any available units?
136 Terrace Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Terrace Place have?
Some of 136 Terrace Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Terrace Place currently offering any rent specials?
136 Terrace Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Terrace Place pet-friendly?
No, 136 Terrace Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 136 Terrace Place offer parking?
No, 136 Terrace Place does not offer parking.
Does 136 Terrace Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Terrace Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Terrace Place have a pool?
No, 136 Terrace Place does not have a pool.
Does 136 Terrace Place have accessible units?
No, 136 Terrace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Terrace Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Terrace Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Terrace Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Terrace Place has units with air conditioning.
