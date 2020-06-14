136 Terrace Place

Amenities

We have a great 3 BD apartment with split level in prime Windsor Terrace, just a short walk to Prospect Park Lake, available to rent June 15th,



The kitchen has oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops. There is laundry in the unit.



The bedrooms are large, have great closet space and are full of natural light. Master suite includes walk-in closet,



There are hardwood floors, great storage space and A/C in ever room. This unit has large windows with southern exposures and a balcony!



Both bathrooms have white ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.



This unit includes access to bike storage.



All of this steps to F/G at Fort Hamilton Parkway, F/G at Prospect Park-15 St. F/G at Church Av. F/G at 7th Av. B/Q at Church Av.