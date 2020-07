Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

STUNNING THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH



Spacious renovated 3BR 2 full bath split level apartment. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave oven. With all wood floors lots of windows and light, and walk-in closet. All rooms offer ductless air conditioning/ heating. Sweet balcony for sitting and relaxing. Truly a beautiful living space. Close to Prospect Park, shopping and transportation. Call for an appointment.