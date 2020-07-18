All apartments in Brooklyn
1350 East 84th Street

1350 East 84th Street · (718) 765-3896
Location

1350 East 84th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate, fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath stunner on a lovely tree lined residential neighborhood of Canarsie. Enjoy expansive sun drenched living areas which provide great space for entertaining, jaw dropping chefs granite kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting. The spacious Master bedroom is equipped with ample closet space, a fully tiled bathroom & Much more! Must see to appreciate! The lovely balcony off the dining area is perfect for BBQ's, eating al fresco or just taking in a summers breeze. Sleek AC units and new washer and dryers included. Conveniently nestled just short blocks from major transportation, schools, shopping centers and Highways! Sorry, no pets. REQUIREMENTS: Combined Income of 40X the rent and Good Credit a Must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 East 84th Street have any available units?
1350 East 84th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1350 East 84th Street have?
Some of 1350 East 84th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1350 East 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1350 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1350 East 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1350 East 84th Street offers parking.
Does 1350 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 East 84th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 1350 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1350 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 1350 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 East 84th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 East 84th Street has units with air conditioning.
