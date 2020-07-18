1350 East 84th Street

Amenities

Immaculate, fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath stunner on a lovely tree lined residential neighborhood of Canarsie. Enjoy expansive sun drenched living areas which provide great space for entertaining, jaw dropping chefs granite kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting. The spacious Master bedroom is equipped with ample closet space, a fully tiled bathroom & Much more! Must see to appreciate! The lovely balcony off the dining area is perfect for BBQ's, eating al fresco or just taking in a summers breeze. Sleek AC units and new washer and dryers included. Conveniently nestled just short blocks from major transportation, schools, shopping centers and Highways! Sorry, no pets. REQUIREMENTS: Combined Income of 40X the rent and Good Credit a Must.