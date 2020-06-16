1349 Pacific Street

Amenities

This is a fantastic, newly renovated one bed garden apartment in Crown Heights with NO BROKER FEE!! Located on a beautiful tree-lined street with lots of nicely maintained original details. Newly painted with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and storage. It also boasts of a relaxing shared backyard and tons of natural light! It's a great neighborhood, come see for yourself! Close to shops, restaurants, transportation and the Nostrand Ave. A/C train! Pets allowed (case by case).



Please contact Josh at to schedule a showing!