Last updated May 9 2020 at 9:58 PM

1349 Pacific Street

1349 Pacific Street · (646) 349-8574
Location

1349 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a fantastic, newly renovated one bed garden apartment in Crown Heights with NO BROKER FEE!! Located on a beautiful tree-lined street with lots of nicely maintained original details. Newly painted with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and storage. It also boasts of a relaxing shared backyard and tons of natural light! It's a great neighborhood, come see for yourself! Close to shops, restaurants, transportation and the Nostrand Ave. A/C train! Pets allowed (case by case).

Please contact Josh at to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Pacific Street have any available units?
1349 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1349 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1349 Pacific Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1349 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1349 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1349 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1349 Pacific Street has units with air conditioning.
