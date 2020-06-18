All apartments in Brooklyn
1349 Bergen St

1349 Bergen Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1349 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely! CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE FOLLOWING PICTURES ) - Wonderful well-kept Brownstone Residence- Gut Renovated Unit!- Floor Through Unit!- Excellent 2 Bedroom Unit- King & Queen SIZE BEDROOMS- Bedrooms on opposite ends- Tree lined block- Private Garden- Freshly polished hardwood floors- Great layout- Very Spacious- Spacious Living room- Upgraded Kitchen- Stainless Stain Appliances- Dishwasher & Microwave- Large full Modern tiled Bathrooms- Ample closet space- Expansive Over sized Windows- High Ceilings- Rich Original details & moldings- Sleek finishes!- Nearby trendy shopping,bars/restaurants,convenience & more!- Short walk to Brooklyn Children Museum- Short walk to C train Kingston-Throop aves- Steps to B65 , B15 & B43 Buses- HEAT, GAS & HOT WATER INCLUDED- Pets upon approval!Lease Terms* 1st months rent security deposit Broker fee to move in* CREDIT CHECK & INCOME VERIFICATION REQUIRED!* APPLICANTS: Must Earn 36-40X the rent and have decent credit.* GUARANTORS: must earn 70-80X rent.In & out-of-state Guarantors.* This unit is available ASAP- Serious candidates ONLY to view! skyline14605

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Bergen St have any available units?
1349 Bergen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1349 Bergen St have?
Some of 1349 Bergen St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Bergen St currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Bergen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Bergen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Bergen St is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Bergen St offer parking?
No, 1349 Bergen St does not offer parking.
Does 1349 Bergen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Bergen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Bergen St have a pool?
No, 1349 Bergen St does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Bergen St have accessible units?
No, 1349 Bergen St does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Bergen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Bergen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Bergen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Bergen St does not have units with air conditioning.
