1349 Bergen St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely! CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE FOLLOWING PICTURES ) - Wonderful well-kept Brownstone Residence- Gut Renovated Unit!- Floor Through Unit!- Excellent 2 Bedroom Unit- King & Queen SIZE BEDROOMS- Bedrooms on opposite ends- Tree lined block- Private Garden- Freshly polished hardwood floors- Great layout- Very Spacious- Spacious Living room- Upgraded Kitchen- Stainless Stain Appliances- Dishwasher & Microwave- Large full Modern tiled Bathrooms- Ample closet space- Expansive Over sized Windows- High Ceilings- Rich Original details & moldings- Sleek finishes!- Nearby trendy shopping,bars/restaurants,convenience & more!- Short walk to Brooklyn Children Museum- Short walk to C train Kingston-Throop aves- Steps to B65 , B15 & B43 Buses- HEAT, GAS & HOT WATER INCLUDED- Pets upon approval!Lease Terms* 1st months rent security deposit Broker fee to move in* CREDIT CHECK & INCOME VERIFICATION REQUIRED!* APPLICANTS: Must Earn 36-40X the rent and have decent credit.* GUARANTORS: must earn 70-80X rent.In & out-of-state Guarantors.* This unit is available ASAP- Serious candidates ONLY to view! skyline14605