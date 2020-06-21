All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

134 Saint James Pl, #3

134 Saint James Place · (212) 688-1000
Location

134 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated apartment in historic Clinton Hill. This space consists of one bedroom, an alcove, one bathroom, a living/dining area, and a kitchen. The apartment faces east and invites ample natural light. Enjoy wood flooring, exposed brick, new stove, refrigerator and microwave, and washer & dryer hookup. The apartment rests on the third floor of a three family townhouse. Nearby transportation include the G and A/C train lines, B52 bus , as well as Citibike access. Heating costs are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have any available units?
134 Saint James Pl, #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have?
Some of 134 Saint James Pl, #3's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Saint James Pl, #3 currently offering any rent specials?
134 Saint James Pl, #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Saint James Pl, #3 pet-friendly?
No, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 offer parking?
No, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 does not offer parking.
Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have a pool?
No, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 does not have a pool.
Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have accessible units?
No, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Saint James Pl, #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Saint James Pl, #3 has units with air conditioning.
