133 STERLING PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

No Fee: This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo rental includes parking! With spacious rooms, big beautiful windows, luxurious modern appliances and in-unit laundry, this light and airy, open concept, apartment offers a large living room and dining area and incorporates a kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar. The kitchen features a stainless steel SubZero refrigerator, Wolf range and Bosch dishwasher. Central A/C makes for a comfortable home and the oversize windows offer leafy green views. The master bedroom suite includes a large master bath with soaking jet tub and a fitted dressing area with built-in floor to ceiling clothing storage. There is a large coat/storage area off the foyer and additional closets abound. The bathrooms are beautifully tiled and fitted with modern fixtures. A shared roof deck offers sweeping views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. On-site, indoor, parking is included for this lovely home located in the high-demand neighborhood of North Park Slope. Conveniently close to subway service, Prospect Park, upscale grocery shopping, gyms and fine dining. Pets are welcome, on approval.