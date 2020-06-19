All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

133 STERLING PLACE

133 Sterling Place · (718) 399-4147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$7,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
No Fee: This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo rental includes parking! With spacious rooms, big beautiful windows, luxurious modern appliances and in-unit laundry, this light and airy, open concept, apartment offers a large living room and dining area and incorporates a kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar. The kitchen features a stainless steel SubZero refrigerator, Wolf range and Bosch dishwasher. Central A/C makes for a comfortable home and the oversize windows offer leafy green views. The master bedroom suite includes a large master bath with soaking jet tub and a fitted dressing area with built-in floor to ceiling clothing storage. There is a large coat/storage area off the foyer and additional closets abound. The bathrooms are beautifully tiled and fitted with modern fixtures. A shared roof deck offers sweeping views of Brooklyn and Manhattan. On-site, indoor, parking is included for this lovely home located in the high-demand neighborhood of North Park Slope. Conveniently close to subway service, Prospect Park, upscale grocery shopping, gyms and fine dining. Pets are welcome, on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 STERLING PLACE have any available units?
133 STERLING PLACE has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 STERLING PLACE have?
Some of 133 STERLING PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 STERLING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
133 STERLING PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 STERLING PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 STERLING PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 133 STERLING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 133 STERLING PLACE does offer parking.
Does 133 STERLING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 STERLING PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 STERLING PLACE have a pool?
No, 133 STERLING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 133 STERLING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 133 STERLING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 133 STERLING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 STERLING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 STERLING PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 STERLING PLACE has units with air conditioning.
