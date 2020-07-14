All apartments in Brooklyn
133 Jackson Street

133 Jackson Street · (917) 397-4014
Location

133 Jackson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Fee Condo 1.5 Bedroom for Rent!This gorgeous, modern, airy One Bedroom apartment with an Alcove space for a home office boasts 10 ft. ceilings giving a lofty living space.Featuring:-Oversized Windows allowing excellent natural light throughout the apartment- Juliette Balcony- Central air/heat- Washer/Dryer in-unit- Custom built in Closets (Two in bedroom)- Hardwood floors throughout- Chef's kitchen with CaesarStone counter tops & stainless steel appliances with dishwasherThis is an amazing opportunity to rent at the Jacksonia, a boutique development on a beautiful tree-lined block. Centrally located, 5 blocks from the G train off the Lorimer/Metropolitan stop and three blocks from the Graham Ave L train. Five blocks to McCarren Park, Williamsburgs largest green space. Surrounded by Williamsburg's best restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment, parks, and markets.Please note floor plan is prior to adding additional bedroom closets.Schedule an appointment now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

