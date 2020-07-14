133 Jackson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

No Fee Condo 1.5 Bedroom for Rent!This gorgeous, modern, airy One Bedroom apartment with an Alcove space for a home office boasts 10 ft. ceilings giving a lofty living space.Featuring:-Oversized Windows allowing excellent natural light throughout the apartment- Juliette Balcony- Central air/heat- Washer/Dryer in-unit- Custom built in Closets (Two in bedroom)- Hardwood floors throughout- Chef's kitchen with CaesarStone counter tops & stainless steel appliances with dishwasherThis is an amazing opportunity to rent at the Jacksonia, a boutique development on a beautiful tree-lined block. Centrally located, 5 blocks from the G train off the Lorimer/Metropolitan stop and three blocks from the Graham Ave L train. Five blocks to McCarren Park, Williamsburgs largest green space. Surrounded by Williamsburg's best restaurants, bars, shops, entertainment, parks, and markets.Please note floor plan is prior to adding additional bedroom closets.Schedule an appointment now to view!