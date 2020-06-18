All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

133 Decatur Street

133 Decatur Street · (347) 857-8046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunny 2 bedroom with lots of windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. High ceilings and great rooms with plenty of closets.Classic brownstone styled apartment perfect to call home. Apartment has two nice queen sized bedrooms that are separated by a cozy and charming living /common space.Everything is in close proximity and you won't travel long to get to the city. Walking distance from trains, shops, and restaurants in this nice Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood.Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Decatur Street have any available units?
133 Decatur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 133 Decatur Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Decatur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Decatur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Decatur Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 Decatur Street offer parking?
No, 133 Decatur Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 Decatur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Decatur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Decatur Street have a pool?
No, 133 Decatur Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Decatur Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Decatur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Decatur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Decatur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Decatur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Decatur Street does not have units with air conditioning.
