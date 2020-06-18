133 Decatur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny 2 bedroom with lots of windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and exposed brick walls. High ceilings and great rooms with plenty of closets.Classic brownstone styled apartment perfect to call home. Apartment has two nice queen sized bedrooms that are separated by a cozy and charming living /common space.Everything is in close proximity and you won't travel long to get to the city. Walking distance from trains, shops, and restaurants in this nice Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood.Pets welcome!