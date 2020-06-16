All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

1329 Halsey Street

1329 Halsey Street · (917) 864-2398
Location

1329 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath apartment. The apartment features granite countertops, combo living room/kitchen with ceiling fan and super bright interior. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Includes stand up wardrobes in every room for storage.

Located only one block to the Halsey L train station, this apartment is a commuter's dream location. Within easy reach to some of the hippest bars/restaurants that Bushwick has to offer such as Nowadays, Industry 1332, Father Knows Best, Petra, Lugos, and much more.

Call, text or email to submit an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Halsey Street have any available units?
1329 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1329 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 1329 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1329 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 1329 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 1329 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 1329 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
