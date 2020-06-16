1329 Halsey Street

Amenities

Fully renovated top floor 3 bed/2 bath apartment. The apartment features granite countertops, combo living room/kitchen with ceiling fan and super bright interior. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Includes stand up wardrobes in every room for storage.



Located only one block to the Halsey L train station, this apartment is a commuter's dream location. Within easy reach to some of the hippest bars/restaurants that Bushwick has to offer such as Nowadays, Industry 1332, Father Knows Best, Petra, Lugos, and much more.



