1306 8th Avenue

This one checks all the boxes!3 Family Building in Classic Park Slope just 1 block from Prospect Park!This second floor - 2 Bedroom,1 full bath floor-through apartment has been fully gut renovated intentionally maintaining all of the classic details and charm of the original buildings design. Classic wide Douglas Fir floor boards have been beautifully refinished give this apartment great warmth and old meets new contrast to the brand new open design modern kitchen featuring Quartz counters, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, range and fridge. Fully renovated bathroom has all new fixtures - tub/shower sink and toilet with tiled floor, walls and tub surround.New Washer/Dryer in-unit. 2 Bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment with Eastern and Western exposure. Larger front bedroom also boasts a bonus side room for either home office, nursery or walk-in closet. Pet's welcome case by case. Conveniently located by the F & G trains at 9th St and 15th street, YMCA Armory, several restaurants and cafes.