Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:24 PM

1306 8th Avenue

1306 8th Avenue · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1306 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one checks all the boxes!3 Family Building in Classic Park Slope just 1 block from Prospect Park!This second floor - 2 Bedroom,1 full bath floor-through apartment has been fully gut renovated intentionally maintaining all of the classic details and charm of the original buildings design. Classic wide Douglas Fir floor boards have been beautifully refinished give this apartment great warmth and old meets new contrast to the brand new open design modern kitchen featuring Quartz counters, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, range and fridge. Fully renovated bathroom has all new fixtures - tub/shower sink and toilet with tiled floor, walls and tub surround.New Washer/Dryer in-unit. 2 Bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment with Eastern and Western exposure. Larger front bedroom also boasts a bonus side room for either home office, nursery or walk-in closet. Pet's welcome case by case. Conveniently located by the F & G trains at 9th St and 15th street, YMCA Armory, several restaurants and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 8th Avenue have any available units?
1306 8th Avenue has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1306 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1306 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1306 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1306 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1306 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1306 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1306 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1306 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1306 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
