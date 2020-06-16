All apartments in Brooklyn
130 North 1st Street

Location

130 North 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 130 North 1st Street, Williamsburg's hottest TRIPLEX rental! Truly ONE OF A KIND!! Nestled on coveted North 1st Street, this beautiful home has approximately 1,800 Square Feet of interior space and almost 1,700 Square Feet of PRIVATE outdoor space!! All outdoor spaces ranging from from a private rooftop to private terrace's and a coveted enormous 1,250 SF landscaped backyard!! This is a pristine and a mint condition 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beauty. Boasting classic architectural details throughout while having all of the modern conveniences! Details include exposed brick, beamed ceilings, two decorative fireplaces, white oak flooring, floor to ceiling glass windows, custom steel work including a custom steel staircase connecting each floor like a piece of art. The chefs kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room with high end appliances including a Thermador 36" gas cooktop with 5 burners, Electrolux double wall oven, Liebherr French-door refrigerator/freezer, Bosch dishwasher and white Caesarstone countertops. There is a separate dining area, private terrace and full bathroom with heated radiant floors on this level as well. The 750 square foot private roof deck also has open views of Manhattan, Queens and North Brooklyn. This unit comes with a two zone Central HVAC system and a video intercom system. Pets upon approval and tenant pays all utilities. Located among Williamsburg's best! Near the J,Z,L trains as well as the waterfront and every store you would ever want in life. Including Whole Foods, North Face, Diesel, Mast Brothers Chocolate and so much more!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 130 North 1st Street have any available units?
130 North 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 130 North 1st Street have?
Some of 130 North 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 North 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 North 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 North 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 North 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 130 North 1st Street offer parking?
No, 130 North 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 130 North 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 North 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 North 1st Street have a pool?
No, 130 North 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 North 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 130 North 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 North 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 North 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 North 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 North 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
