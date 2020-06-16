Amenities

Welcome to 130 North 1st Street, Williamsburg's hottest TRIPLEX rental! Truly ONE OF A KIND!! Nestled on coveted North 1st Street, this beautiful home has approximately 1,800 Square Feet of interior space and almost 1,700 Square Feet of PRIVATE outdoor space!! All outdoor spaces ranging from from a private rooftop to private terrace's and a coveted enormous 1,250 SF landscaped backyard!! This is a pristine and a mint condition 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beauty. Boasting classic architectural details throughout while having all of the modern conveniences! Details include exposed brick, beamed ceilings, two decorative fireplaces, white oak flooring, floor to ceiling glass windows, custom steel work including a custom steel staircase connecting each floor like a piece of art. The chefs kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room with high end appliances including a Thermador 36" gas cooktop with 5 burners, Electrolux double wall oven, Liebherr French-door refrigerator/freezer, Bosch dishwasher and white Caesarstone countertops. There is a separate dining area, private terrace and full bathroom with heated radiant floors on this level as well. The 750 square foot private roof deck also has open views of Manhattan, Queens and North Brooklyn. This unit comes with a two zone Central HVAC system and a video intercom system. Pets upon approval and tenant pays all utilities. Located among Williamsburg's best! Near the J,Z,L trains as well as the waterfront and every store you would ever want in life. Including Whole Foods, North Face, Diesel, Mast Brothers Chocolate and so much more!