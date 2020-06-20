1291 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated dog park furnished

AVAILABLE June 2020 big, airy loft studio with windows on three sides! -- high ceilings-- real hardwood floors-- full bath with tub-- basic kitchen -- intercom-- track lightingwell-maintained, renovated artists' building. convenient to shopping. fourth floor walk-up. pay your own utilities (very low-cost and efficient). super pet-friendly. amazing shared YARD with enclosed DOG RUN. 2 blocks to express A train (nostrand ave) -- 15 minutes on the train to downtown manhattan. PERFECT CREDIT AND / OR VERY STRONG GUARANTOR REQUIRED.Call realtyLAB!mark 917 306 9695DISCLAIMER: All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. No representation is made by realtyLAB nor is any to be implied as to the accuracy thereof and all information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Buyer / Lessee is responsible for his / her own due diligence. RealtyLab1182