1291 Atlantic Avenue
1291 Atlantic Avenue

1291 Atlantic Avenue · (917) 306-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1291 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
dog park
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
AVAILABLE June 2020 big, airy loft studio with windows on three sides! -- high ceilings-- real hardwood floors-- full bath with tub-- basic kitchen -- intercom-- track lightingwell-maintained, renovated artists' building. convenient to shopping. fourth floor walk-up. pay your own utilities (very low-cost and efficient). super pet-friendly. amazing shared YARD with enclosed DOG RUN. 2 blocks to express A train (nostrand ave) -- 15 minutes on the train to downtown manhattan. PERFECT CREDIT AND / OR VERY STRONG GUARANTOR REQUIRED.Call realtyLAB!mark 917 306 9695DISCLAIMER: All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. No representation is made by realtyLAB nor is any to be implied as to the accuracy thereof and all information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Buyer / Lessee is responsible for his / her own due diligence. RealtyLab1182

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
1291 Atlantic Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 1291 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1291 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1291 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1291 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
