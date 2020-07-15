All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 129 Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
129 Atlantic Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

129 Atlantic Avenue

129 Atlantic Avenue · (917) 541-5960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

129 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
volleyball court
Perched on the edge of Brooklyn Heights across from Cobble Hill, this 1+den is situated in the back of the building so it benefits from peaceful garden views and a bright northern exposure. Two flights up, the apartment consists of an open plan kitchen and living area plus two rooms, one large and one small. Choose the larger one for your bedroom (as in the photo) or use it as a comfy living room, using the smaller room as the bedroom. Conveniently located near Trader Joes, Sahadis and many great restaurants with outdoor seating. Plus Brooklyn Bridge Park is only two blocks away where you will find beach volleyball, sailing lessons, and waterfront basketball courts/ soccer fields. Available for move in on July 1/ 15th. Video available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
129 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 129 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 129 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 129 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 129 Atlantic Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity