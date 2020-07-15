129 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Perched on the edge of Brooklyn Heights across from Cobble Hill, this 1+den is situated in the back of the building so it benefits from peaceful garden views and a bright northern exposure. Two flights up, the apartment consists of an open plan kitchen and living area plus two rooms, one large and one small. Choose the larger one for your bedroom (as in the photo) or use it as a comfy living room, using the smaller room as the bedroom. Conveniently located near Trader Joes, Sahadis and many great restaurants with outdoor seating. Plus Brooklyn Bridge Park is only two blocks away where you will find beach volleyball, sailing lessons, and waterfront basketball courts/ soccer fields. Available for move in on July 1/ 15th. Video available upon request.