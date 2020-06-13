1280 HANCOCK STREET

Amenities

This STUDIO is located in Bushwick, Brooklyn near the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood. It offers convenient access all over Brooklyn and into Manhattan via the L and M trains!



The studio is bright and large can turn into 1 bedroom. The studio comes furnished but have an option for unfurnished and pets are accepted base on upon approval



The area of Bushwick, Brooklyn is known for its tree-lined streets and classic New York City brownstone houses. Its main thoroughfares are Knickerbocker, Wilson, and Central Avenues, presenting all sorts of basic living services (Laundromats, supermarkets, pharmacies, and barbershops).



Some colleges near the home include Pratt Institute , Brooklyn College and Baruch College ).



Public transportation around Brooklyn and into other New York boroughs is easy from this location. Just walk to Halsey Street and Wyckoff Avenue, serving the L train). Additionally you may walk to Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues serving lines L and M .



Electric, Cable & WiFi Internet monthly $75.00 , so you monthly rent is $1600 +75 = $1675 only.



Please call/text or email to view this lovely studio privately.

