Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

1280 HANCOCK STREET

1280 Hancock Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1280 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This STUDIO is located in Bushwick, Brooklyn near the trendy Williamsburg neighborhood. It offers convenient access all over Brooklyn and into Manhattan via the L and M trains!

The studio is bright and large can turn into 1 bedroom. The studio comes furnished but have an option for unfurnished and pets are accepted base on upon approval

The area of Bushwick, Brooklyn is known for its tree-lined streets and classic New York City brownstone houses. Its main thoroughfares are Knickerbocker, Wilson, and Central Avenues, presenting all sorts of basic living services (Laundromats, supermarkets, pharmacies, and barbershops).

Some colleges near the home include Pratt Institute , Brooklyn College and Baruch College ).

Public transportation around Brooklyn and into other New York boroughs is easy from this location. Just walk to Halsey Street and Wyckoff Avenue, serving the L train). Additionally you may walk to Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues serving lines L and M .

Electric, Cable & WiFi Internet monthly $75.00 , so you monthly rent is $1600 +75 = $1675 only.

Please call/text or email to view this lovely studio privately.
===Ref:707915=== (rev 25)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET have any available units?
1280 HANCOCK STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1280 HANCOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1280 HANCOCK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 HANCOCK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1280 HANCOCK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET offer parking?
No, 1280 HANCOCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 HANCOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 1280 HANCOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1280 HANCOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 HANCOCK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 HANCOCK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 HANCOCK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
