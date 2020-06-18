128 Newton Street

Amenities
This apartment can be rented DEPOSIT FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please inquire for more details.
Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom near McCarren Park.
This bright unit features a direct keyed elevator access and is located just steps from McCarren Park.
Unit features:
High ceilings
Large Floor to ceiling windows
Central heating and cooling
Hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
Video intercom
The elevator which opens directly in the unit
Silver oak cabinetry and Caesar Stone countertops
Appliances include: Bosch 36' refrigerator, Jenn-Air Pro-Style range, Broan built-in range hood, and DishDrawer
Washer and Dryer Hook up
Tiled bathroom with Deep Soaking Tub
Frameless glass-enclosed shower w/ rain-style shower head
You can step out onto McCarren Park, with its amazing Farmers Market every Saturday year-round, tennis courts, 1/4 mile track, softball field, Skateboard Park, Pool, and sprawling fields of trees and grass. The building is a short distance from Williamsburg's Bedford Avenue Strip, Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, and Quick access to the L & G trains.
