128 Newton Street

Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom near McCarren Park.



This bright unit features a direct keyed elevator access and is located just steps from McCarren Park.



Unit features:

High ceilings

Large Floor to ceiling windows

Central heating and cooling

Hardwood floors

Recessed lighting

Video intercom

The elevator which opens directly in the unit

Silver oak cabinetry and Caesar Stone countertops

Appliances include: Bosch 36' refrigerator, Jenn-Air Pro-Style range, Broan built-in range hood, and DishDrawer

Washer and Dryer Hook up

Tiled bathroom with Deep Soaking Tub

Frameless glass-enclosed shower w/ rain-style shower head



You can step out onto McCarren Park, with its amazing Farmers Market every Saturday year-round, tennis courts, 1/4 mile track, softball field, Skateboard Park, Pool, and sprawling fields of trees and grass. The building is a short distance from Williamsburg's Bedford Avenue Strip, Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, and Quick access to the L & G trains.



