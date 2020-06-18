All apartments in Brooklyn
128 Newton Street

128 Newton Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Newton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This apartment can be rented DEPOSIT FREE. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please inquire for more details.

Bright and Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom near McCarren Park.

This bright unit features a direct keyed elevator access and is located just steps from McCarren Park.

Unit features:
High ceilings
Large Floor to ceiling windows
Central heating and cooling
Hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
Video intercom
The elevator which opens directly in the unit
Silver oak cabinetry and Caesar Stone countertops
Appliances include: Bosch 36' refrigerator, Jenn-Air Pro-Style range, Broan built-in range hood, and DishDrawer
Washer and Dryer Hook up
Tiled bathroom with Deep Soaking Tub
Frameless glass-enclosed shower w/ rain-style shower head

You can step out onto McCarren Park, with its amazing Farmers Market every Saturday year-round, tennis courts, 1/4 mile track, softball field, Skateboard Park, Pool, and sprawling fields of trees and grass. The building is a short distance from Williamsburg's Bedford Avenue Strip, Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, and Quick access to the L & G trains.

Call, text or email me today for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Newton Street have any available units?
128 Newton Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Newton Street have?
Some of 128 Newton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Newton Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 Newton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 128 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 128 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 128 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Newton Street have a pool?
Yes, 128 Newton Street has a pool.
Does 128 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Newton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Newton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
