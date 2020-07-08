1275 Nostrand Avenue

Amenities

Entire apartment gut renovated with superior finishes while maintaining charming details like exposed brick. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a deep kitchen sink, fresh white cabinets, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The unit maintains solid hardwood floors throughout and has room for a couch or table next to the kitchen. There are 2 large bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment each with 2 large windows allowing for natural sunlight. This unit is in a prime location only a 15-minute walk to Prospect Park where you can escape the city for relaxation and free entertainment during the summer. It is also home to the famous weekly summer food festival, Smorgasburg. This apartment sits on steps away from CVS, KeyFood, and the 2/5 subways giving you the convenience of all your necessities and transportation.