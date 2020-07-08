All apartments in Brooklyn
1275 Nostrand Avenue

Location

1275 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-L · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Entire apartment gut renovated with superior finishes while maintaining charming details like exposed brick. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a deep kitchen sink, fresh white cabinets, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The unit maintains solid hardwood floors throughout and has room for a couch or table next to the kitchen. There are 2 large bedrooms at opposite ends of the apartment each with 2 large windows allowing for natural sunlight. This unit is in a prime location only a 15-minute walk to Prospect Park where you can escape the city for relaxation and free entertainment during the summer. It is also home to the famous weekly summer food festival, Smorgasburg. This apartment sits on steps away from CVS, KeyFood, and the 2/5 subways giving you the convenience of all your necessities and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
1275 Nostrand Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have?
Some of 1275 Nostrand Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Nostrand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1275 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
