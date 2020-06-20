All apartments in Brooklyn
127 South 1st Street
127 South 1st Street

127 South 1st Street · (718) 765-3720
Location

127 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Incredible opportunity to have a townhouse-style condo with a gracious backyard in the heart of Williamsburg. With 1600 square feet of interior space and 680 square feet of outdoor space, this 2 bed plus home office triplex is one of a kind. Upon entering, you are greeted by tons of sunlight through a south facing window into an open plan entertaining space with double heigh ceilings, featuring the open kitchen with caesar stone countertops and state of the art appliances. The homes two gracious sized bedrooms are right up a small set of steps complete with views of your very own back yard. The closet space on this level is incredible and is any clothes horses dream. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the second bedroom has a generous sized closet and a walk-in hall closet right outside of it. The full bath was designed with subway tiles and a bathtub with a glass partition and a rain shower head. Moving to the lower level is large recreation space with a half bath and sliding doors off the recreation space that lead out to your patio. The patio is the first level of the back yard, from there you talk the steps right up to the garden which is the most incredible space, just for this home. Its filled with green grass and is ready for someone to make it their own oasis in the middle of Williamsburg. There is a lower level of the home that offers even more space and that is where the laundry room is located with a full sized washer dryer that vents out! This is a truly unique home offering tons of flexible space and 680 square feet out outdoor space. There is a tenant in place unit mid june, but lets discuss a video tour of this home! Situated perfectly between Williamsburg's north and south sides your surrounded here by the best of the best in restaurants, bakeries, cafes, boutiques and neighborhood hotspots. 1A at 127 South 1st Street is perfectly positioned in the vibrant Southside of Williamsburg, moments from Domino Park and the waterfront. Take one of the many subway lines (L,G,J,M,Z), or Ferry (East River Ferry) to get to Manhattan or anywhere in Brooklyn in minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 South 1st Street have any available units?
127 South 1st Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 South 1st Street have?
Some of 127 South 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 South 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 South 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 127 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 127 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 South 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 127 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 127 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 South 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 South 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
