Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Incredible opportunity to have a townhouse-style condo with a gracious backyard in the heart of Williamsburg. With 1600 square feet of interior space and 680 square feet of outdoor space, this 2 bed plus home office triplex is one of a kind. Upon entering, you are greeted by tons of sunlight through a south facing window into an open plan entertaining space with double heigh ceilings, featuring the open kitchen with caesar stone countertops and state of the art appliances. The homes two gracious sized bedrooms are right up a small set of steps complete with views of your very own back yard. The closet space on this level is incredible and is any clothes horses dream. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and the second bedroom has a generous sized closet and a walk-in hall closet right outside of it. The full bath was designed with subway tiles and a bathtub with a glass partition and a rain shower head. Moving to the lower level is large recreation space with a half bath and sliding doors off the recreation space that lead out to your patio. The patio is the first level of the back yard, from there you talk the steps right up to the garden which is the most incredible space, just for this home. Its filled with green grass and is ready for someone to make it their own oasis in the middle of Williamsburg. There is a lower level of the home that offers even more space and that is where the laundry room is located with a full sized washer dryer that vents out! This is a truly unique home offering tons of flexible space and 680 square feet out outdoor space. There is a tenant in place unit mid june, but lets discuss a video tour of this home! Situated perfectly between Williamsburg's north and south sides your surrounded here by the best of the best in restaurants, bakeries, cafes, boutiques and neighborhood hotspots. 1A at 127 South 1st Street is perfectly positioned in the vibrant Southside of Williamsburg, moments from Domino Park and the waterfront. Take one of the many subway lines (L,G,J,M,Z), or Ferry (East River Ferry) to get to Manhattan or anywhere in Brooklyn in minutes!