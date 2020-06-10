126 Willoughby Avenue

Amenities

rent controlled coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar rent controlled

RENT-STABILIZED Fort Greene/Clinton Hill studio.



VIRTUAL VIDEO SHOWING AVAILABLE: https://youtu.be/e-5t_uYsW20



Available 7/1/2020. No pets. Guarantors are required even if qualified.



Beautiful ground level RENT-STABILIZED Fort Greene/Clinton Hill studio facing a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Fort Greene. Located on a block with rows of historic brownstones & townhouses. This apartment won't last, act fast!



This apartment features a loft-like feel with original exposed brick, custom closet and custom closet.



Laundromat 1 avenue down.



Super prime location: few blocks from Fort Greene Park, which has great Saturday Farmer Market, major restaurants all around: Walter's, Thai 101, Chipotle, Soco, Thai Holic, Starbucks, Connecticut Muffin, Kum Kau, brunch locations, coffee shops, grocery stores, banks: Chase/Bank of America/TD Bank/Citibank etc. Atlantic Terminal, BAM, Barlcay Center and so much more etc.



Close to G train, Clinton-Washington Avenue. B54 to Downtown Brooklyn, Or to Atlantic Terminal with all the trains: 2/3/4/5/B/D/Q/N/R etc.



Good credit required! Standard fees apply.