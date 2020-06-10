All apartments in Brooklyn
126 Willoughby Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

126 Willoughby Avenue

126 Willoughby Avenue · (917) 727-3314
Location

126 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit WF · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

rent controlled
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
rent controlled
RENT-STABILIZED Fort Greene/Clinton Hill studio.

VIRTUAL VIDEO SHOWING AVAILABLE: https://youtu.be/e-5t_uYsW20

Available 7/1/2020. No pets. Guarantors are required even if qualified.

Beautiful ground level RENT-STABILIZED Fort Greene/Clinton Hill studio facing a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of Fort Greene. Located on a block with rows of historic brownstones & townhouses. This apartment won't last, act fast!

This apartment features a loft-like feel with original exposed brick, custom closet and custom closet.

Laundromat 1 avenue down.

Super prime location: few blocks from Fort Greene Park, which has great Saturday Farmer Market, major restaurants all around: Walter's, Thai 101, Chipotle, Soco, Thai Holic, Starbucks, Connecticut Muffin, Kum Kau, brunch locations, coffee shops, grocery stores, banks: Chase/Bank of America/TD Bank/Citibank etc. Atlantic Terminal, BAM, Barlcay Center and so much more etc.

Close to G train, Clinton-Washington Avenue. B54 to Downtown Brooklyn, Or to Atlantic Terminal with all the trains: 2/3/4/5/B/D/Q/N/R etc.

Good credit required! Standard fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Willoughby Avenue have any available units?
126 Willoughby Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 126 Willoughby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 Willoughby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Willoughby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 126 Willoughby Avenue offer parking?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 126 Willoughby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Willoughby Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 Willoughby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Willoughby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Willoughby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Willoughby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
