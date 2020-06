Amenities

NO FEE! A stunning newly renovated 1 bedroom on Lincoln place in a prime Crown Heights. The unit has a spacious living room with an open concept fully equipped kitchen With stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave and stone counters. Comfortable queen size bedroom with a closet and 2 large windows.Located in a great neighborhood conveniently close to the 3&4 trains. And just 1 stop away from Franklin Ave for you to enjoy trendy bars, restaurants and cafe's. Near the Brooklyn Museum, Prospect Park and Botanical Gardens. Pets on approval. RealStreet2909