1252 79th Street

Spacious and renovated 3 bedroom plus bonus room apartment in Dyker Heights Brooklyn This beautiful unit located on a quiet treeline block just off of 13th avenue Featuring restaurants, shopping, super markets, bakeries and much more! is this lovely apartment is ready for the right family. The second floor leads you in to a large living area, next to a large eat in kitchen. Featuring 6 large closets, and bedrooms with plenty of light, this is one you wont want to miss. Tenant pays utilities landlord pays for water. Good credit and income is a MUST! Bonus room perfect for a home office apart from the 3 bedroomsoption. skyline14603