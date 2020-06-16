All apartments in Brooklyn
1252 79th Street
1252 79th Street

1252 79th Street · (718) 923-9601
Location

1252 79th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11228
Dyker Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and renovated 3 bedroom plus bonus room apartment in Dyker Heights Brooklyn This beautiful unit located on a quiet treeline block just off of 13th avenue Featuring restaurants, shopping, super markets, bakeries and much more! is this lovely apartment is ready for the right family. The second floor leads you in to a large living area, next to a large eat in kitchen. Featuring 6 large closets, and bedrooms with plenty of light, this is one you wont want to miss. Tenant pays utilities landlord pays for water. Good credit and income is a MUST! Bonus room perfect for a home office apart from the 3 bedroomsoption. skyline14603

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 79th Street have any available units?
1252 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1252 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1252 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1252 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1252 79th Street offer parking?
No, 1252 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1252 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 79th Street have a pool?
No, 1252 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1252 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 1252 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1252 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1252 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
