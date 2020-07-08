Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly elevator bike storage lobby

This one bedroom, one bathroom coop right on the park is light and bright! Located on the corner of 8th Street and Prospect Park West in one of Park Slope's most sought after buildings. This charming unit features high ceilings, original finishes, and well-porportinoed rooms. Upon entering this unit you are immediately struck by an abundance of sunlight, not to mention the short walk to Prospect Park.125 Prospect Park West is a well-maintained elevator building with a live-in super. This building is professionally managed and is pet friendly. There is a gorgeous marble lobby, central laundry room, private storage, and separate bike storage. Located right across the street from Prospect Park and a couple of blocks to the nearest subway, this location can't be beat!