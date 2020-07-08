All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

125 Prospect Park West

125 Prospect Park West · (718) 832-4193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
lobby
This one bedroom, one bathroom coop right on the park is light and bright! Located on the corner of 8th Street and Prospect Park West in one of Park Slope's most sought after buildings. This charming unit features high ceilings, original finishes, and well-porportinoed rooms. Upon entering this unit you are immediately struck by an abundance of sunlight, not to mention the short walk to Prospect Park.125 Prospect Park West is a well-maintained elevator building with a live-in super. This building is professionally managed and is pet friendly. There is a gorgeous marble lobby, central laundry room, private storage, and separate bike storage. Located right across the street from Prospect Park and a couple of blocks to the nearest subway, this location can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Prospect Park West have any available units?
125 Prospect Park West has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Prospect Park West have?
Some of 125 Prospect Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Prospect Park West currently offering any rent specials?
125 Prospect Park West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Prospect Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Prospect Park West is pet friendly.
Does 125 Prospect Park West offer parking?
No, 125 Prospect Park West does not offer parking.
Does 125 Prospect Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Prospect Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Prospect Park West have a pool?
No, 125 Prospect Park West does not have a pool.
Does 125 Prospect Park West have accessible units?
No, 125 Prospect Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Prospect Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Prospect Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Prospect Park West have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Prospect Park West does not have units with air conditioning.
