1240 E 7TH ST.
1240 East 7th Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 East 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury living has come to Midwood. This two bedroom has been gut renovated and features all high end finishes. Unit has central air and washer/dryer hooked up for your convenience. Building is a short walk to the F train perfect for any commuter. Rare find for the area.Once inside you will be greeted by the large 15x20 living room. Kitchen and living room are an open concept layout which is great for entertaining. 10 Ft high ceilings and recessed lighting further emphasis the spacious layout. The two large windows in the living room bring in plenty of natural light. Kitchen is a cooks dream and comes with, granite countertops, two sinks, stainless steel appliances which include a double door refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Kitchen also has a window.Both bedrooms have a large closet with sliding doors, light and three levels of shelving allowing for optimum storage. Master bedroom is 12x12 and capable of fitting a king size bed. Secondary bedroom is 12x9 and capable of fitting a queen size bed.Bathroom has been remodeled with a modern touch, has a bathtub, and window. Washer and dryer are stationed in the bathroom. small pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 E 7TH ST. have any available units?
1240 E 7TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1240 E 7TH ST. have?
Some of 1240 E 7TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 E 7TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
1240 E 7TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 E 7TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 E 7TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 1240 E 7TH ST. offer parking?
No, 1240 E 7TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 1240 E 7TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 E 7TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 E 7TH ST. have a pool?
No, 1240 E 7TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 1240 E 7TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 1240 E 7TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 E 7TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 E 7TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 E 7TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1240 E 7TH ST. has units with air conditioning.
