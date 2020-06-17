1240 E 7TH ST.

Amenities

Luxury living has come to Midwood. This two bedroom has been gut renovated and features all high end finishes. Unit has central air and washer/dryer hooked up for your convenience. Building is a short walk to the F train perfect for any commuter. Rare find for the area.Once inside you will be greeted by the large 15x20 living room. Kitchen and living room are an open concept layout which is great for entertaining. 10 Ft high ceilings and recessed lighting further emphasis the spacious layout. The two large windows in the living room bring in plenty of natural light. Kitchen is a cooks dream and comes with, granite countertops, two sinks, stainless steel appliances which include a double door refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Kitchen also has a window.Both bedrooms have a large closet with sliding doors, light and three levels of shelving allowing for optimum storage. Master bedroom is 12x12 and capable of fitting a king size bed. Secondary bedroom is 12x9 and capable of fitting a queen size bed.Bathroom has been remodeled with a modern touch, has a bathtub, and window. Washer and dryer are stationed in the bathroom. small pets are allowed.