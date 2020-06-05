All apartments in Brooklyn
1240 BEDFORD AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

1240 BEDFORD AVENUE

1240 Bedford Avenue · (212) 452-4508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Contact agent for virtual tour details!
Have it all! PENTHOUSE 2 BR with ENORMOUS private roof deck & balcony!

Located in an elevator building, this 1,088SF apartment opens to a deep living and dining room with corner exposures and a balcony. An east facing 500SF roof deck overlooking Clinton Hill/ Bed-Stuy will offer a perfect host setting. There is also half bathroom conveniently located off the entry hall for guests. The kitchen is central to the unit with dishwasher and microwave and has room for everything. Both bedrooms are king size with closets and access to a hall full bathroom. Additional walk in closets and hardwood floors complete the space.The building has laundry room, bike storage. Pets on approval! Fast commute options include the A,C and G trains or LIRR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have any available units?
1240 BEDFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1240 BEDFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1240 BEDFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
