1240 BEDFORD AVENUE

Have it all! PENTHOUSE 2 BR with ENORMOUS private roof deck & balcony!



Located in an elevator building, this 1,088SF apartment opens to a deep living and dining room with corner exposures and a balcony. An east facing 500SF roof deck overlooking Clinton Hill/ Bed-Stuy will offer a perfect host setting. There is also half bathroom conveniently located off the entry hall for guests. The kitchen is central to the unit with dishwasher and microwave and has room for everything. Both bedrooms are king size with closets and access to a hall full bathroom. Additional walk in closets and hardwood floors complete the space.The building has laundry room, bike storage. Pets on approval! Fast commute options include the A,C and G trains or LIRR!