All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 123 Hope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
123 Hope Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:14 AM

123 Hope Street

123 Hope Street · (862) 596-3789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Hope Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Heart of Williamsburg New Large Luxury studio Home. Located just steps from the L train at the Lorimer train station AND the G Train. Union Square is fifteen minutes away and the center for booming nightlife. Williamsburg itself has an embarrassment of riches with some of the city's best restaurants and bars only minutes from your front door. Washer/Dryer in all units! Come home to one of Brooklyn's finest new developments. 123 Hope Street is a beautiful new building in the heart of Williamsburg. Designed by Aufgang Architects, Hope Street is a master class in modern design. The entrance hall is expansive, leading residents to the building's lounge and gym. The interiors were designed by Craft Studio. The company did an exquisite job of capturing luxury while remaining true to the rugged edges that define Brooklyn's art scene. This has only been accentuated by scattering the work of Claudio Roncoli, a Grammy award-winning artist, around the building. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE. THE UNIT IS OFFERING THE 12TH MONTH FREE!!! GROSS RENT $2,725 NET EFFECTIVE RENT $2,497 choice1300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Hope Street have any available units?
123 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 123 Hope Street have?
Some of 123 Hope Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Hope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Hope Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Hope Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 123 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 Hope Street does offer parking.
Does 123 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Hope Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 123 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Hope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Hope Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Hope Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity