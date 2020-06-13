Amenities

Heart of Williamsburg New Large Luxury studio Home. Located just steps from the L train at the Lorimer train station AND the G Train. Union Square is fifteen minutes away and the center for booming nightlife. Williamsburg itself has an embarrassment of riches with some of the city's best restaurants and bars only minutes from your front door. Washer/Dryer in all units! Come home to one of Brooklyn's finest new developments. 123 Hope Street is a beautiful new building in the heart of Williamsburg. Designed by Aufgang Architects, Hope Street is a master class in modern design. The entrance hall is expansive, leading residents to the building's lounge and gym. The interiors were designed by Craft Studio. The company did an exquisite job of capturing luxury while remaining true to the rugged edges that define Brooklyn's art scene. This has only been accentuated by scattering the work of Claudio Roncoli, a Grammy award-winning artist, around the building. ADVERTISED PRICE IS NET EFFECTIVE. THE UNIT IS OFFERING THE 12TH MONTH FREE!!! GROSS RENT $2,725 NET EFFECTIVE RENT $2,497 choice1300