Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

With everything from a nice sized living room to classic wall-sconce detailing and a modern-updated kitchen, you'll be happy to call this your new home! Just steps away from the train as well. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDEDFeatures:- 1 Large Bedroom- 1 Full Size Bathroom- Large Living Room- Nice, Renovated Kitchen- Laundry in Building- Heat & Hot Water Included- Loaded with Natural Light- Hardwood Floors- Pets Allowed- Guarantors Welcome- Must Have Good Income and Credit Norris8401