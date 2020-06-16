1224 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

** Large, Bright 2BD with Two Balconies, Modern Kitchen with Dishwasher and Through-Wall AC's in an Elevator Building with Laundry, Storage and Rooftop Terrace **This beautifully laid out 2BD apartment is truly a home. It greets you with a living/dining area that features a balcony and an open, modern kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and a dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, a modern, tiled back splash and white Caesar stone counter tops. The master bedroom is bright and large with a walk-in closet and a second terrace. The second bedroom is smaller but bright, with a window and a closet. The bathroom is elegant with Kohler and Grohe fixtures and a soaking tub. There are sprawling hardwood floors throughout, over-sized Anderson windows and high ceilings. Quality construction at The Vanderbilt includes energy efficient green insulation and a central elevator. There is also a finished roof deck and a common laundry room downstairs along with private storage rooms for each unit. Situated one block to Prospect Park and one block to the F train stop at Fort Hamilton Parkway (30 min to downtown, 45 min to midtown).