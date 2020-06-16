All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

1224 Prospect Avenue

1224 Prospect Avenue · (718) 832-4173
Location

1224 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
** Large, Bright 2BD with Two Balconies, Modern Kitchen with Dishwasher and Through-Wall AC's in an Elevator Building with Laundry, Storage and Rooftop Terrace **This beautifully laid out 2BD apartment is truly a home. It greets you with a living/dining area that features a balcony and an open, modern kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and a dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, a modern, tiled back splash and white Caesar stone counter tops. The master bedroom is bright and large with a walk-in closet and a second terrace. The second bedroom is smaller but bright, with a window and a closet. The bathroom is elegant with Kohler and Grohe fixtures and a soaking tub. There are sprawling hardwood floors throughout, over-sized Anderson windows and high ceilings. Quality construction at The Vanderbilt includes energy efficient green insulation and a central elevator. There is also a finished roof deck and a common laundry room downstairs along with private storage rooms for each unit. Situated one block to Prospect Park and one block to the F train stop at Fort Hamilton Parkway (30 min to downtown, 45 min to midtown).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
1224 Prospect Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1224 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 1224 Prospect Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Prospect Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1224 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 1224 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 1224 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1224 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 Prospect Avenue has units with air conditioning.
