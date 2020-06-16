All apartments in Brooklyn
122 Sterling Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

122 Sterling Place

122 Sterling Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Need more space? This smartly renovated two bedroom one bath in prime North Slope offers everything you want. The open living area presents plenty of opportunity to engage with family or guests while making the best use of your large kitchen, dining, and living rooms. Both bedrooms are large enough to accommodate queen sized beds and are separated from the main living space, perfect if you want to relax while others entertain. A renovated bath and washer/dryer ensure you can move right in and enjoy your new home on this tree lined street just a few blocks from Prospect Park. The B/Q trains at 7th Avenue and the 2/3 at Bergen Street are easily accessed. The great shopping and dining options of 7th and 5th Avenues and even Barclay's Center are also convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Sterling Place have any available units?
122 Sterling Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 122 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
122 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 122 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 122 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 122 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 122 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Sterling Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 122 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 122 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 122 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
