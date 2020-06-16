122 Sterling Place

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Need more space? This smartly renovated two bedroom one bath in prime North Slope offers everything you want. The open living area presents plenty of opportunity to engage with family or guests while making the best use of your large kitchen, dining, and living rooms. Both bedrooms are large enough to accommodate queen sized beds and are separated from the main living space, perfect if you want to relax while others entertain. A renovated bath and washer/dryer ensure you can move right in and enjoy your new home on this tree lined street just a few blocks from Prospect Park. The B/Q trains at 7th Avenue and the 2/3 at Bergen Street are easily accessed. The great shopping and dining options of 7th and 5th Avenues and even Barclay's Center are also convenient.