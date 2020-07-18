All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 12 Warren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
12 Warren Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

12 Warren Street

12 Warren Street · (917) 573-6210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-A · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Residence Penthouse A at 12 Warren is a full-floor 2,493 SF 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath home with 135 SF of private outdoor space. A discreet, keyed elevator entry opens into a foyer accented with bluestone details. The kitchen flows into the oversized north and west facing Great Room, has convenient access onto a south facing, 74 SF terrace, and is outfitted with custom white lacquer cabinetry with Austrian white oak accents, a honed black Saint Laurent marble center island, counter top and backsplash, a full suite of Gaggenau appliances including wine refrigerator, double oven, and a fully vented range hood. The master bedroom suite includes a private master balcony, a walk-in dressing room and a five-fixture bath. In the bath, details include Carrara marble and bluestone accented walls, flooring and bluestone vanity, a Carrara marble clad deep soaking tub, Dornbracht rain shower and hand shower with thermostatic controls, a wall hung Toto dual flush water closet. Dornbracht fixtures in polished chrome throughout. The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom boasting a Robern mirrored medicine cabinet, Ann Sacks ceramic penny tile floors, a Duravit bathtub, Toto dual flush water closet, and Hansgrohe fixtures in polished chrome. The third bedroom enjoys sunny, southern exposures, access onto a private terrace and views over Warren Street and beyond. The residence features 7.5 inch-wide plank Austrian white oak floors, ceilings heights from 10', zoned climate control system complemented by secondary perimeter heating and a proper laundry room with washer and fully vented dryer by LG.,Residence Penthouse A at 12 Warren is a full-floor 2,493 SF 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath home with 135 SF of private outdoor space. A discreet, keyed elevator entry opens into a foyer accented with bluestone details. The kitchen flows into the oversized north and west facing Great Room, has convenient access onto a south facing, 74 SF terrace, and is outfitted with custom white lacquer cabinetry with Austrian white oak accents, a honed black Saint Laurent marble center island, counter top and backsplash, a full suite of Gaggenau appliances including wine refrigerator, double oven, and a fully vented range hood. The master bedroom suite includes a private master balcony, a walk-in dressing room and a five-fixture bath. In the bath, details include Carrara marble and bluestone accented walls, flooring and bluestone vanity, a Carrara marble clad deep soaking tub, Dornbracht rain shower and hand shower with thermostatic controls, a wall hung Toto dual flush water closet. Dornbracht fixtures in polished chrome throughout. The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom boasting a Robern mirrored medicine cabinet, Ann Sacks ceramic penny tile floors, a Duravit bathtub, Toto dual flush water closet, and Hansgrohe fixtures in polished chrome. The third bedroom enjoys sunny, southern exposures, access onto a private terrace and views over Warren Street and beyond. The residence features 7.5 inch-wide plank Austrian white oak floors, ceilings heights from 10', zoned climate control system complemented by secondary perimeter heating and a proper laundry room with washer and fully vented dryer by LG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Warren Street have any available units?
12 Warren Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Warren Street have?
Some of 12 Warren Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Warren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 12 Warren Street offer parking?
No, 12 Warren Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Warren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 12 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Warren Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12 Warren Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity