12 Warren Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Residence Penthouse A at 12 Warren is a full-floor 2,493 SF 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath home with 135 SF of private outdoor space. A discreet, keyed elevator entry opens into a foyer accented with bluestone details. The kitchen flows into the oversized north and west facing Great Room, has convenient access onto a south facing, 74 SF terrace, and is outfitted with custom white lacquer cabinetry with Austrian white oak accents, a honed black Saint Laurent marble center island, counter top and backsplash, a full suite of Gaggenau appliances including wine refrigerator, double oven, and a fully vented range hood. The master bedroom suite includes a private master balcony, a walk-in dressing room and a five-fixture bath. In the bath, details include Carrara marble and bluestone accented walls, flooring and bluestone vanity, a Carrara marble clad deep soaking tub, Dornbracht rain shower and hand shower with thermostatic controls, a wall hung Toto dual flush water closet. Dornbracht fixtures in polished chrome throughout. The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom boasting a Robern mirrored medicine cabinet, Ann Sacks ceramic penny tile floors, a Duravit bathtub, Toto dual flush water closet, and Hansgrohe fixtures in polished chrome. The third bedroom enjoys sunny, southern exposures, access onto a private terrace and views over Warren Street and beyond. The residence features 7.5 inch-wide plank Austrian white oak floors, ceilings heights from 10', zoned climate control system complemented by secondary perimeter heating and a proper laundry room with washer and fully vented dryer by LG.