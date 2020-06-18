All apartments in Brooklyn
119 McKibbin St
119 McKibbin St

119 Mckibbin Street · (917) 808-0442
119 Mckibbin Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Big loft style apartment, newly renovated and updated! Located at the G train @ Broadway Union ave stop , J M Z train @ Lorimer or Flushing Ave stop and L train @ Montrose Ave stop.Finding a "modern" apartment with tons of space can be challenging this year and age, sometimes its a large space that you really want, yet a loft space is not something you feel into.... At 119 Mc-Kibbin Street you get the combination of luxuries finishings and the kind of Space that are mostly only available in raw Lofts,Schedule your appointment to view this amazing unit featuring an amazing living room, FIVE totally bright and large bedrooms! New kitchen appliances includes dishwasher, central air and heat, hardwood flooring and also offers TWO FULL modern BATHROOMS. (Each with bathtub, Shower and full vanity set)All rooms AND the LIVING ROOM offer BIG new windows and / or skylights!Showing by appointment only.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 119 McKibbin St have any available units?
119 McKibbin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 119 McKibbin St have?
Some of 119 McKibbin St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 McKibbin St currently offering any rent specials?
119 McKibbin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 McKibbin St pet-friendly?
No, 119 McKibbin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 119 McKibbin St offer parking?
No, 119 McKibbin St does not offer parking.
Does 119 McKibbin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 McKibbin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 McKibbin St have a pool?
No, 119 McKibbin St does not have a pool.
Does 119 McKibbin St have accessible units?
No, 119 McKibbin St does not have accessible units.
Does 119 McKibbin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 McKibbin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 McKibbin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 McKibbin St has units with air conditioning.
