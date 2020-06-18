119 McKibbin St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Big loft style apartment, newly renovated and updated! Located at the G train @ Broadway Union ave stop , J M Z train @ Lorimer or Flushing Ave stop and L train @ Montrose Ave stop.Finding a "modern" apartment with tons of space can be challenging this year and age, sometimes its a large space that you really want, yet a loft space is not something you feel into.... At 119 Mc-Kibbin Street you get the combination of luxuries finishings and the kind of Space that are mostly only available in raw Lofts,Schedule your appointment to view this amazing unit featuring an amazing living room, FIVE totally bright and large bedrooms! New kitchen appliances includes dishwasher, central air and heat, hardwood flooring and also offers TWO FULL modern BATHROOMS. (Each with bathtub, Shower and full vanity set)All rooms AND the LIVING ROOM offer BIG new windows and / or skylights!Showing by appointment only.